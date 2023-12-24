$20 million allocated for security enhancement in West Bank outposts

This move ignites debates about investing substantial Israeli finances in settlements that have not received official government authorization

In a recent cabinet meeting, the Israeli government greenlit a proposal to allocate $20 million for the enhancement of security infrastructure in unauthorized West Bank settler outposts.

The decision, receiving unanimous approval, follows the request of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the Religious Zionism party.

The approved funds are earmarked for approximately 70 illegal outposts, often referred to as "young settlements," which have never been officially authorized by the Israeli government.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spearheaded the initiative, citing the need for bolstering security measures in these areas. The allocated funds are intended for various infrastructure improvements, with a focus on enhancing security provisions.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The resources are designated for essential security items, including firefighting trailers, prefabricated bomb shelters, generators, field cameras, lighting, and rescue equipment. These enhancements aim to fortify the outposts against potential security threats and emergencies.

Menahem KAHANA / AFP

The decision has ignited debates about the broader implications of investing substantial resources in settlements that have not received official government authorization. Critics argue that this move may further complicate efforts to reach a lasting resolution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as unauthorized outposts often face international criticism.