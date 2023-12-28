Israeli High Court poised to strike down judicial 'reasonableness' clause

The leaked draft revealed an apparent 8-7 split among the 15-justice panel, indicating eight justices in favor of annulling the law and seven against

Israel's High Court of Justice appears ready to issue a precedent-setting ruling against the government by nullifying a law that curtailed judicial oversight powers.

The leaked draft revealed an apparent 8-7 split among the 15-justice panel, indicating eight justices in favor of annulling the law and seven against, Channel 12 news reported.

This disclosure prompted immediate reactions, generating concerns within the coalition, particularly amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The amendment, know as the "reasonableness clause," prevented the court from intervening in state policies solely based on rationality standards - aiming to curb perceived overreach. Yet the expected ruling drew outrage from officials who cast it as improper activism amid ongoing national crises.

"The attempt to influence the ruling...and change the written opinions of the justices which were leaked is despicable," said MK Karin Elharar, alleging intimidation.

Former Chief Justice Esther Hayut's reported opinion in favor of annulling the law invokes judicial doctrine deeming some government acts essentially "unconstitutional" when sufficiently undermining democratic principles.

Additional dissenting justices cited upholding rule of law standards evenly across branches of government in their reported stances. However, supporters of the reasonableness statute slammed such views as treading on parliamentary sovereignty.

"The constitutional work of [passing] Basic Laws is under the authority of the Knesset," wrote Justice Yechiel Kasher, per the leaked draft.

The reasonableness law, an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, prohibits courts, including the High Court, from reviewing government and ministerial decisions using the "reasonableness" standard. This standard permits the court to annul decisions based on substantive issues with the considerations behind them.