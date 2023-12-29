Bennett says he chose to reveal details of 2022 attack to show failure of Netanyahu's Iran policy

Former Israeli premier took to the op-ed page of the Wall Street Journal to criticize Israel's 'falling into the trap laid by the Iranian octopus'

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett disclosed that the IDF had carried out attacks on Iran in 2022 in an editorial published in the Wall Street Journal Friday. The former leader defended the contraversial decision by saying it was necessary to speak the truth about the ineffectual nature of Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to contain Iranian aggression.

Bennett said Israel also assassinated a senior Iranian official in one of the attacks.

Answering critics who noted he failed to run the disclosure by the Israeli military censor, Bennet stated that “The problem with Iran is not the revelation of the actions we made took against it — these were already common knowledge — but that they hold us hostage through Hamas and Hezbollah, and even the Houthis,” Bennett wrote on his Facebook page. “Recent Israeli governments have talked and sermonized yet failed to exact a painful price from Iranian leadership.”

The encirclement of Israel by Israel shows it “fell right into the trap of the Iranian octopus,” Bennett went on, further adding that Israel’s overarching goal should be “to cut off the head of the octopus and dislodging the Iranian regime.”