Cabinet reshuffle sees Israel Katz appointed foreign minister

The portfolio swap with Katz means Eli Cohen takes on the role of energy minister, as per an internal Likud party rotation deal

The Israeli government on Sunday approved the swap of Eli Cohen with Israel Katz as foreign minister, pursuant to an internal Likud rotation deal made last year as the Netanyahu coalition took office, before the establishment of the current emergency war government.

The switch must pass a parliamentary vote before taking effect.

PIERRE ALBOUY / AFP

Outgoing foreign minister Eli Cohen recently told Israeli media that he thought the rotation agreement should be suspended given the current circumstance of the war.

The government also approved for Eli Cohen to continue serving as a member of the Security Cabinet, by virtue of his role as outgoing foreign minister, despite the energy minister not being a portfolio that is allowed to sit on the Security Cabinet. This allowance will also have to receive Knesset approval.