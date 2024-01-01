Israel: High Court strikes down law repealing the 'reasonableness standard,' a key plank of the govt's judicial reform

Israeli Justice Minister slams High Court ruling saying it ‘goes against spirit of unity needed in war time’

Israel's High Court justices on Monday struck down a law repealing the so-called "reasonableness clause," a key plank of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reform. The precedent-setting ruling nullifies a law that curtailed judicial oversight powers.

12 out of 15 judges were in favor of striking down the law.

The reasonableness law, is an amendment to Basic Law. The amendment prevented the court from intervening in state policies solely based on rationality standards - aiming to curb perceived overreach. Yet the ruling drew outrage from officials who cast it as improper activism amid ongoing national crises.

Israeli Justice Minister strongly criticized a recent ruling by the High Court, asserting that it "goes against the spirit of unity needed in war time."

The minister further contended that the court's verdict consolidates powers in a way that disrupts the balanced division among the three branches of government in a democratic system. This, in turn, creates a situation where even fundamental legislative processes and decision-making in the Knesset and the government require approval from the Supreme Court, depriving millions of citizens of their voice and their basic right to be equal partners in decision-making.

Read more stories like this>>

Israeli High Court unanimously rules in favor of same-sex adoption>>

Israeli High Court poised to strike down judicial 'reasonableness' clause>>

U.S. researchers claim 'informed traders' profited massively from October 7 attack>>