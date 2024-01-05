Netanyahu up in election polls after killing of Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party and the government coalition currently in power would gain two seats if elections were held this Friday, according to a new poll published by the Israeli outlet Maariv.

Likud would obtain 19 mandates, bringing the coalition's number of seats to 46 out of the 120 in the Knesset.

Benny Gantz's National Unity, however, remains in the lead with 36 seats in the Israeli Parliament, followed by Likud and its 19 mandates and Yaïr Lapid's Yesh Atid which would have 14.

They are then followed by Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beitenu with 10 seats, the Sephardic ultraorthodox party Shas (9), Jewish Force of Itamar Ben Gvir (8), Ashkenazi ultra orthodox party United Torah Judaism (6), Arab-majority alliance Hadash-Ta'al (5), Arab party Ra'am (5), the far-left Meretz party (4) and Betsalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism (4).

The potential bloc led by Benny Gantz would contain 69 Knesset mandates.

34 percent of respondents believe that Netanyahu is best suited to serve as head of government. Even if this score increased by 2 percent, it is still well behind Benny Gantz, who has the confidence of 48 percent of Israelis surveyed. 64 percent of Likud voters favored Netanyahu and 21 percent favored Gantz.

The voters of National Unity, Benny Gantz's party, chose the latter by 98 percent, while 90 percent of supporters of Yesh Atid, the party of former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, trust him. Netanyahu only obtained 21 percent and 1 percent respectively.

The slight increase in popularity of Netanyahu and his party follows the elimination of Hamas number two, Saleh al-Arouri , in Beirut this week.

42 percent of Israelis also believe that the government is working with all its might to return the hostages held in Gaza, compared to 39 percent who believe that efforts have diminished, including 58% percent of voters from the government coalition parties.