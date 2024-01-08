English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Dozens protest at Israel's Knesset seeking new elections

Their statement demanded "elections now, the immediate replacement of the government, and the expulsion of extremists"

i24NEWS
2 min read
View of the main building of the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, in Jerusalem on December 26, 2018.
View of the main building of the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, in Jerusalem on December 26, 2018.Hadas Parush/Flash90

Around 40 demonstrators rallied outside Israel's Knesset parliament building on Tuesday, sitting on the ground while blocking the entrance and chanting for immediate elections. 

The protest comes amid growing frustration with the ruling coalition's management of recent crises.

Video poster

Organizers accused the government of dysfunctional governance, abandoning Israeli hostages in Gaza, damaging Israel's standing abroad, budget misuse, and internal divisiveness.

Their statement demanded "elections now, the immediate replacement of the government, and the expulsion of extremists."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1744230574443614603

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

The group said any initial emergency hopes in the coalition have faded over its tenure, spurring calls for voter intervention to reset the country's policy agenda.

Israel faces criticism across partisan lines for aspects of its ongoing military campaigns in response to Gaza rocket attacks. 

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war

This article received 0 comments