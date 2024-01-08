Dozens protest at Israel's Knesset seeking new elections

Around 40 demonstrators rallied outside Israel's Knesset parliament building on Tuesday, sitting on the ground while blocking the entrance and chanting for immediate elections.

The protest comes amid growing frustration with the ruling coalition's management of recent crises.

Organizers accused the government of dysfunctional governance, abandoning Israeli hostages in Gaza, damaging Israel's standing abroad, budget misuse, and internal divisiveness.

Their statement demanded "elections now, the immediate replacement of the government, and the expulsion of extremists."

The group said any initial emergency hopes in the coalition have faded over its tenure, spurring calls for voter intervention to reset the country's policy agenda.

Israel faces criticism across partisan lines for aspects of its ongoing military campaigns in response to Gaza rocket attacks.

