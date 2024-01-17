Yesh Atid initiates first no-confidence motion since war's start

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party has announced the filing of a no-confidence motion against the government, marking the first of its kind since the commencement of the ongoing conflict in October.

The motion is specifically directed at the recently-approved state budget for 2024.

Yesh Atid expressed strong criticism of the government's performance, stating, "This government cannot continue to exist. It is a failure that is costing human lives and the future of the country." The party further elaborated on its concerns, asserting that the approved budget "favors unnecessary government ministries and coalition funds over aid to evacuees, to reservists, and to strengthening the sense of security."

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

In a statement, Yesh Atid emphasized the perceived shortcomings of the government's allocation of resources, particularly highlighting concerns related to aid for evacuees and reservists. The party contends that the budget fails to adequately address the pressing needs of the population affected by the conflict, raising questions about the government's overall effectiveness and commitment to national security.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1747563330531676551 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The motion is expected to ignite further debates within the Knesset, providing a platform for opposition parties to voice their grievances and call for a reassessment of the government's strategies in managing the ongoing war.