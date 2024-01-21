Israeli cabinet approves international supported plan for freezing tax money reaching Gaza

Israel’s State Security Cabinet on Sunday morning approved an outline for transferring taxes collected on behalf of Palestinian Authority (PA) to Norway, as a neutral third party, instead of allowing the funds to reach the Gaza Strip.

The only cabinet member who objected was Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, saying no guarantees were given that the funds would not be transferred in one way or another to Gaza, though the claim was disputed by faction colleague Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

"No shekel will go to Gaza! And this time with American backing for the policy that I have been leading from day one and with my authorization in advance to stop all funds to the Palestinian Authority if one shekel goes to Gaza,” Smotrich wrote on X, after voting in favor.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also released a statement, saying "the United States and Norway respect the decision of the State Security Cabinet that ordered a halt to the transfer of Gaza funds to the Palestinian Authority."

“The money or its consideration will not be transferred under any circumstances, except with the approval of the Minister of Finance of Israel, not even through a third party. The US is a guarantee for the implementation of the plan,” the PMO explained.

The request reportedly came from Washington to resolve the issue, mostly tax refunds on commerce and labor, which Israel transfers to the PA and make up about 65 percent of its budget, with a fraction intended for the Gaza Strip.