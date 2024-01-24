Israel's parliament marks 75 years with speeches by Netanyahu, Herzog and Lapid

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, marked 75 years since its formation after the 1948 Arab–Israeli War that erupted following the Israeli Declaration of Independence and now in the backdrop of a war in Gaza resulting from the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

The special session began with a minute of silence for the victims of the Hamas massacre, the abducted Israeli hostages being held captive in Gaza, and the fallen soldiers who defended the country during, and after, the surprise October 7 attack.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

"The people of Israel are fighting for their right to life and security, and the war has been taking heavy toll on us for 110 days now," Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana began.

"Yesterday we woke up to a particularly difficult morning where we learned that in the past day there were no less than 24 IDF fallen soldiers. 24 souls telling the special story of the country whose foundation they fell for," he said, following one of the deadliest days for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) since fighting began in Gaza.

"The people of Israel are no strangers to pogroms, persecutions, massacres and the Holocaust. But always out of the deep pain, out of the abysmal grief and sadness - we knew how to grow and grow, teach and learn, bloom and blossom and bring life into the world. It will be the same this time," the Knesset speaker concluded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, and Supreme Court President Uzi Vogelman were scheduled to deliver speeches.