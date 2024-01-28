11 ministers take part in far right event calling for Israeli resettlement of Gaza

As many as 11 government ministers and 15 coalition lawmakers participated in a far right event in Jerusalem where called were made to resettle the Gaza Strip. The

Hebrew media quoted a "senior official close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu" as saying that the leader believes the convention to be "harmful. It compromises the war effort in Gaza and the effort to free the hostages. What does it contribute? It adds nothing."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called on Israel to “encourage voluntary emigration” of Palestinians from the war-battered enclave.

The ultranationalist official also urged to rebuild Israeli settlements in Gaza, says that Israel's unilateral disengagement from Gaza in 2005 Disengagement from Gaza only brought about terror.

"It is on us to fulfill what our Torah says, ‘You will inherit the inhabitants of the land so that they do not become thorns in your side,’ we must encourage them to leave," Ben Gvir added. “What a shame it would be to wait another 15 years to return to Gush Katif. It's high time to return to home, to build settlements, to institute the death penalty for terrorists, and it is the time for victory.”