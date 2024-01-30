Lapid willing to join Israel's emergency government for 'short period' - report

Former Israeli Prime Minister and current opposition leader Yair Lapid released a statement that he would give the government a “safety net” for any deal that would bring hostages held in Gaza back home to Israel.

A source in Lapid’s Yesh Atid party later told Ynet that the former Israeli prime minister would be willing to join the wartime unity government, for a short period of time.

"The first clause, the first line, in the contract between the state and its citizens, says that the state is responsible for their lives. Not only for their health or the education of their children, but for life in the most basic and simplest sense - for their security that the state will never abandon them to die,” Lapid said in a statement, after meeting with families of Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

“Israel is not an ordinary country. It arose in the hands of a people who returned to their country after going through the greatest massacre in history. We live here by the power of an oath to protect each other, to love each other, to care for each other. This is what allows us to live here despite the risks,” he continued.

“That contract was broken on October 7. We have no way to bring our dead back to life, but we have to return the abducted to their homes, otherwise something very basic will crumble in our relationship with each other, in the relationship between a people and their country, certainly in the fundamental trust between the citizens and the government. This must not happen. There are things that are beyond debate,” the Israeli opposition leader stated.

“In the last 116 days, I met with dozens of families of abductees. I promised them and I repeat my promise: we will give the government a safety net for any deal that will return the abductees to their homes and families. This is our commitment to the abductees and their families, this is our commitment,” Lapid concluded.

The comment followed a tweet by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, that said a "reckless" deal would lead to the dissolution of the current government coalition.

"Reckless deal = dissolution of the government," Ben-Gvir posted on X.

Meanwhile, sources close to Ben-Gvir Sources are not satisfied with a general threat to dissolve the government, but also clarify his message is "completely serious," according to Maariv.

"This is a clear red line. Such a reckless deal of releasing 2,000 murderous terrorists and a prolonged cease-fire - [means] Netanyahu does not have a government with Jewish Power [Ben-Gvir's party]," the sources told Maariv's Anna Rayva-Barsky.