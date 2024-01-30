Decision to impeach far-left MK Cassif advances to Knesset plenum

The Knesset committee voted 14 to 2 on Tuesday to push the decision to impeach far-left Member of Knesset (MK) Ofer Cassif to the Knesset plenum.

The move comes after an intense hearing in the Knesset House Committee, described as an "unprecedented" effort to remove Cassif from the legislative body.

The controversy surrounding Cassif stems from his public support for a South African petition to the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

During the hearing, MKs expressed their strong disapproval of Cassif's stance, labeling it as "treasonous." Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer initiated the impeachment proceedings, citing a rarely used legal mechanism within the 2016 "Suspension Law."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1752342298577301613 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Under this law, legislators can expel colleagues for various infractions, including supporting an armed struggle against Israel or inciting racism. Forer's effort necessitates submitting a letter signed by 70 Knesset members, with three-quarters of the House Committee members required to vote in favor of advancing the case to the plenum. Ultimately, a super-majority vote of 90 legislators is needed in the plenum to suspend a peer from their ranks.

Within days of Forer's appeal, 85 lawmakers signed onto a document calling for impeachment proceedings against Cassif, leading to the current hearing. The process marks a rare and unprecedented move in the Knesset. Amir Fuchs, a senior researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute, emphasized the novelty of the situation, stating, "This is the first time someone is being brought to the committee," with no precedents to guide the proceedings.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Despite the potential for his expulsion, Cassif maintains his innocence, denouncing the efforts to remove him as "political persecution, pure and simple." The upcoming vote in the Knesset plenum will be a critical juncture, determining the fate of the far-left MK amid heightened tensions over his views on Israel's actions in Gaza.