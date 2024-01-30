Lapid ready to join emergency government amid hostage deal tensions - report

Amidst tensions surrounding a potential hostage deal, opposition leader and former Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party, has expressed readiness to join an emergency government.

Lapid's move is in an effort to salvage the hostage deal, reportedly under threat due to opposition from Itamar Ben Gvir.

According to Ynet, Ben Gvir, the Israeli National Security Minister, warned that a "reckless" hostage agreement could lead to the dissolution of the current government coalition.

Lapid's commitment was outlined in a statement where he expressed willingness to provide a "safety net" for any agreement that aims to "bring back to Israel" the hostages held in Gaza. Sources within the Yesh Atid party later revealed to Ynet that Lapid's willingness to join the emergency government would be for a short duration.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

In response to the situation, Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Prime Minister, asserted that the war would not conclude until objectives were achieved. "Our forces will not leave the Gaza Strip and thousands of terrorists will not be released,” Netanyahu quickly reacted

Netanyahu emphasized that Israeli forces would not withdraw from the Gaza Strip, and he opposed the release of thousands of terrorists in any potential agreement with Hamas for the release of hostages.