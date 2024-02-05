Gantz denies plan to replace Israeli prime minister through Likud defectors - report

Attempts were made to replace Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in a plan that wouldn’t see elections but a no-confidence parliamentary vote, according to Yuval Segev from the Israeli Army Radio.

According to the report, the plan was pushed by emissaries on behalf of Minister Benny Gantz from the National Unity party, who had joined the government as a war cabinet member to expand the coalition in an emergency situation.

The emissaries approached ministers and lawmakers from Netanyahu’s Likud party, promising future spots in the National Unity in exchange for completing a no-confidence vote to replace the composition of the government and its leader, Segev reported.

Furthermore, different lawmakers from Netanyahu’s own party were suggested as candidates for taking over the prime minister role without demanding it for Gantz. However, the appointment would only be for a specified period. Another condition to the deal would be that the agreed replacement candidate would not run for Likud leadership in the future.

Segev concluded that Gantz and his team chose not to comment but Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid welcomed the move and said his Yesh Atid party would put its 24 mandates behind such an initiative.

Gantz in the past was reportedly against replacing Netanyahu immediately, privately sharing that he did not consider it appropriate to change the prime minister at the current time in the conflict. Lapid, too, was reportedly ready to join the emergency unity government if required to complete a hostage return deal.