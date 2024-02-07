Knesset advances bill criminalizing denial of October 7 massacre

The Knesset took a significant step forward in addressing historical accountability as it passed a preliminary reading of a bill criminalizing the denial, minimization, or celebration of the October 7 Hamas terror attack on southern Israel.

The legislation, which received unanimous support in the Knesset plenum with a vote of 29-0, represents a proactive measure to combat attempts to distort or diminish the gravity of the tragic events.

Spearheaded by Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer, the bill draws parallels to existing laws prohibiting Holocaust denial, underscoring the urgency of preserving historical truth and memory. Forer emphasized the global resonance of the October 7 massacre, stating, "The way in which people around the world relate to the massacre is starting to resemble Holocaust denial." Co-sponsor MK Evgeny Sova echoed this sentiment, asserting that denial of the October 7 attack is tantamount to denying the Holocaust.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The legislation, supported by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, proposes severe penalties, including up to five years of imprisonment, for individuals found guilty of denying or downplaying the massacre's significance. It also prohibits expressions of praise, sympathy, or identification with the attack. According to the bill's explanatory notes, denial of the massacre constitutes an attempt to rewrite history and obscure the crimes committed against the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah

Despite the bill's unanimous support in the Knesset, it faces opposition from legal advisers within the government. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara expressed concerns about the potential complications the legislation could pose to ongoing legal proceedings against Hamas members. However, proponents argue that the bill is essential for upholding historical truth and preventing the distortion of collective memory.