Israeli AG warns government over unlawful decision-making

In a stern admonition to the Israeli government, Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has raised concerns over the recent trend of decision-making without adherence to proper legal procedures.

Baharav-Miara's warning comes as she cautions against the ramifications of such actions on the economy, security, and social fabric of Israel.

In a letter addressed to members of the government, Baharav-Miara highlights instances where significant decisions were brought forth during government meetings without the requisite legal framework or when legal impediments were acknowledged in advance.

She asserts that these decisions, lacking a binding professional and legal infrastructure, could potentially lead to adverse consequences for the public.

"Government decisions have significant economic, security, and social consequences for the public, and therefore it must be ensured that these decisions are made according to proper processes with coordination between government ministries," Baharav-Miara emphasizes in her letter.

The Attorney General further underscores the importance of upholding legal standards in governance, stating, "In the absence of such infrastructure, illegal decisions may be made that harm the public interest."

Baharav-Miara's directive to the government is clear: any decisions made through improper channels must be reversed, and thorough discussions must be conducted after completing the necessary professional and legal groundwork.