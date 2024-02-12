Minister Ofir Akunis appointed as consul general of New York

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday appointed Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis as the new consul general of New York.

The appointment was made in coordination with Foreign Minister Israel Katz, according to the Prime Minister's Office. Akunis will still have to be approved by the government.

Asaf Zamir, the previous consul general from Benny Gantz's Blue and White party, resigned over the judicial overhaul pushed by the government last year. Since then, there has been no replacement, although Akunis was rumored to be slated for the prestigious position.