Israeli cabinet unanimously opposes unilateral recognition of Palestinian state

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed a measure to reject "unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state," during a State Security Cabinet (SSC) weekly meeting on Sunday. It was approved unanimously.

"In light of the talk recently heard in the international community about an attempt to unilaterally impose a Palestinian state on Israel," Netanyahu explained the timing of the measure amid talk of possible post-war solutions for Gaza.

"I am bringing a declarative decision on this issue for the government's approval today. I am sure it will be widely accepted," the Israeli prime minister stated ahead of the SSC's weekly meeting.

The statement declared "Israel outright rejects international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians. The settlement, as far as it is reached, will be solely through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions."

"Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such recognition in the wake of the October 7th massacre would give a huge reward to unprecedented terrorism and prevent any future peace settlement" the statement continued.

Others commented on the issue, including Minister Gideon Sa'ar who joined the SSC along with war cabinet member Benny Gantz as part of an emergency unity government initiative at the onset of the war, saying "unilateral international recognition of a Palestinian state will affect Israel's security."

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

"Israel demands security freedom of action in Judea and Samaria and Gaza in order to fight terrorism. The biggest absurdity is the claim that a Palestinian state will provide security to Israel," the minister said ahead of the cabinet meeting.

Sa'ar added that "an explanatory campaign" was required "to make it clear that a Palestinian state after October 7 is like giving a state to al-Qaeda after September 11."