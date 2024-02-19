'Dangerous religious war': Arab Israeli lawmakers decry proposed Ramadan limitations

A preliminary decision to implement limited access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Temple Mount area, particularly on Arab Israelis and residents of East Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan, resulted in sharp criticism from opposition lawmakers and the Muslim community in Israel.

More details were revealed by Kan on Monday morning about guidelines for securing the area amid an ongoing war in Gaza. So far, the limitations will most likely be on men under the age of 40 due to the heightened risk of the group, while a decision on women and children was yet to be reached, and the security measures will be revisited after the first week, two sources told the Israeli public broadcaster.

Chairman of the United Arab List party, Israeli lawmaker Mansour Abbas, told Israel’s Channel 12 that "the elements that plan to harm the freedom of worship at Al-Aqsa are trying to set the Middle East on fire, change the status quo in Jerusalem and degenerate us into a dangerous religious war. I call on Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister Gantz to avoid any harm to our right to pray freely at Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Chairman of the Arab Movement for Renewal, part of the Hadash–Ta'al far-left political faction, Israeli lawmaker Ahmad Tibi claimed the decision was “Kahenist” based on assassinated Jewish extremist Rabbi Meir Kahane, and called for the United States to impose sanctions on Ben-Gvir.

On part of the cabinet, Israeli Minister Benny Gantz, chairman of the National Unity party that joined the coalition during the war, explained “In view of the security sensitivity, restrictions will be imposed arising from security considerations only. These restrictions have not yet been agreed upon. The security authorities will formulate their recommendations according to the assessment of the situation and will bring them to the political level later."

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) described it as “a balanced decision that allows freedom of worship within the limits of the security needs determined by the authorities of the profession. Any other publication is not true."

In the meantime, the discussed measures and its final implementation will need to go through legal obstacles, such as any Supreme Court petitions that might arise, as well as Israel’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara reportedly indicating there were concerns on the limitations being legally viable, particularly due to freedom of religion and freedom of expression.

The court will then decide based on assessments by Israel’s internal security agency, the Shin Bet, particularly on the danger that could be caused to human life if the limitations were not carried out.