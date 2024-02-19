Netanyahu proposes gov't resolution rejecting unilateral Palestinian statehood

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he had submitted a proposal for a government resolution rejecting any unilateral Palestinian state without negotiations.

"We are all united in the position that Israel must not submit to international dictates on such an existential matter," said, noting the proposal was accepted by all members of the coalition.

"For five months we have been running an unprecedented political campaign," he said, which "allowed our fighters the freedom of action to achieve all the goals of the war."

This campaign against "international pressures" that "aimed to stop the war before achieving all its goals" culminated over the last few days in "a new type of pressure: an attempt to unilaterally impose on us the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger the existence of the State of Israel. We reject it outright," he said.

This comes amid reports that the US is joining with Arab countries to propose a Palestinian state.

The resolution would oppose any attempt to impose a Palestinian state on Israel.

"Although there are different opinions within the government regarding the permanent arrangement, this proposal was unanimously accepted by all participants in the government."

The resolution "will make it clear to the world that there is a very broad unity within Israel against the international attempt to impose a Palestinian state on it."

Addressing Israeli citizens, he touted his record in halting a Palestinian state in the past, a stand that he said only strengthened since the October 7 massacre.

"In any situation, with or without a permanent settlement, Israel will maintain full security control over the entire area west of Jordan. This of course includes Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip," he vowed.

Netanyahu also spoke on the footage released by the IDF showing the Bibas family being taken captive. "We will bring these kidnappers of babies and mothers to justice," he said.

