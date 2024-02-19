Controversial MK Ofer Cassif survives vote to expel him from Knesset

Ofer Cassif, the controversial parliamentarian from the Hadash party, survived a vote on Monday to expel him from the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

Knesset members brought forward the vote to impeach Cassif following his endorsement of South Africa's lawsuit against Israel in the International Court of Justice in January, which accused Israel of commiting genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza war.

The move was supported by 86 lawmakers, with 11 voting against. The rest were absent from the vote, among them Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and National Unity's Minister Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot. Ninety votes out of 120 are needed to expel a member of Knesset.

While supporters of the motion cited the harm Cassif did to soldiers, those who voted against or abstained felt the measure was not a proper response to Cassif's support of the case in the Hague.

Cassif blasted the proceedings, saying they were based on a lie. "That I support the armed struggle of Hamas? There is no lie more repulsive than this," he said.

"I can't understand how people who commanded soldiers for many years, how they run away from a decision on such an important issue," said Yisrael Beiteinu head Avigdor Liberman, whose party member Oded Forer brought forth the proceedings.

Gantz and Eisenkot are both former chiefs of staff of the Israel Defense Forces.

"Every minute he is here as a Knesset member is a disgrace to the Knesset and the country," said the Likud's Ofir Katz, parliamentarian whip.

Lapid blasted the move as "a convoluted procedure by Lieberman," saying that what really should be done is to remove Cassif's immunity.

For more on the Gaza war, click here