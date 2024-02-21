Knesset opposes unilateral recognition of Palestinian state with 'unprecedented majority'

Israel's parliament (the Knesset) voted on Wednesday in favor of a measure to reject unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, with a majority of 99 and nine that opposed (out of 120).

The declaratory statement, regarding "international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians and the establishment of a Palestinian state," had been proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The full text approved by the parliamentary vote stated, "Israel outright rejects international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians. The settlement, to the extent that it is reached, will be solely through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions."

"Israel will continue to oppose unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such recognition following the massacre of the 7th of October will give a huge reward to terrorism that was like no other and will prevent any future settlement for peace," it concluded.

Netanyahu remarked after the vote, "I congratulate the members of the Knesset from the coalition and the opposition who voted in favor of my proposal against the establishment of a Palestinian state. We achieved a huge and unprecedented majority of 99 Knesset members."

"I don't remember such a huge majority on any proposal. The Knesset united today with a huge majority against the attempt to dictate to us the establishment of a Palestinian state. This dictate will harm peace and it sends a clear message to the international community," he continued. "Unilateral recognition will not bring peace closer but will further it."

"The citizens of Israel and their representatives in the Knesset are more united today than before. We voted with a huge majority for a move that would endanger Israel and the achievement of peace before we achieve a complete victory against Hamas" the prime minister concluded.