Police deploy water hose to deter protesters in Tel Aviv

Police in Tel Aviv deployed water cannons and mounted forces to disperse protesters marching along Kaplan Street, even as they remained within the legal boundaries of their approved protest route.

The demonstrators, chanting slogans against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, faced a forceful response from law enforcement personnel.

Video footage captured the scene as mounted police officers pushed back protesters attempting to make their way to Democracy Square. Chants of "You are in charge, you are guilty" echoed through the streets, highlighting the widespread discontent directed towards the Israeli government and its leadership.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1761455238551138442 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The protests, which have gained momentum across the country, are fueled by a range of grievances, including calls for a hostage deal and dissatisfaction with the current administration. In Caesarea, outside Prime Minister Netanyahu's private residence, demonstrators gathered to voice their demands for accountability and change.

Many attendees brandished banners accusing Netanyahu of complicity in the October 7 Hamas massacre and calling for his resignation. One protester held a sign bearing the poignant message "07.10.23 We won't forget, we won't forgive," encapsulating the lingering anger and frustration over the tragic events.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1758960945513091459 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

As tensions continue to simmer on the streets of Israel, the clashes between protesters and law enforcement underscore the deep divisions and discontent within the country. The ongoing demonstrations serve as a stark reminder of the challenges facing the Israeli government and the urgency of addressing the grievances of its citizens.