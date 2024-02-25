Former PM Barak urges Israelis to protest 'day and night'

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak has issued a rallying cry to the Israeli public, calling for widespread protests outside the Knesset to demand accountability from the government.

Barak criticized the inaction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration and urged citizens to "besiege the Knesset" until their demands for change are met.

Speaking in an interview on Army Radio, Barak emphasized the need for sustained pressure on the government, stating, "30,000 citizens need to camp outside the Knesset day and night" until Netanyahu acknowledges that his time in office is over and recognizes the loss of public trust.

Barak highlighted the growing discontent among the Israeli populace regarding the government's handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict and its failure to address the October 7 massacre effectively. He stressed the importance of setting dates for new elections as a crucial step towards restoring accountability and public confidence in the leadership.

Asserting the urgency of the situation, Barak stated, "When Netanyahu understands there is no public confidence in him, that three out of four Israelis are calling for him to resign... when the state is shut down - Netanyahu will realize his time is up." He proposed the possibility of holding elections by the end of March, stressing the critical nature of the timing.

In addition to urging public mobilization, Barak called upon various segments of Israeli society to join the protest efforts, including party leaders, Members of the Knesset, civil society organizations, hi-tech workers, youth movements, and teachers' unions. Drawing parallels with past leadership transitions, he referenced former Prime Minister Golda Meir's resignation following the Yom Kippur War as an example of public accountability.