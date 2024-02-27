Israel heads to municipal elections amid ongoing war in the north and south

Israel opened its municipal elections on Tuesday morning, marking a historic event amidst ongoing conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah.

Originally scheduled for October 31, 2023, the vote was delayed twice due to the intensifying war against Hamas in Gaza and the escalating conflict with Hezbollah along the northern border.

This marked only the third time in Israel's history that municipal elections have been postponed. The previous instances were during the Yom Kippur War in 1973 and the First Lebanon War in 1982.

While the majority of Israel is participating in the elections, 11 local authorities situated in border areas with Gaza and the north will cast their votes in November. These regions were evacuated due to security concerns arising from the ongoing conflict.

In total, 242 local authorities across Israel will participate in the elections, encompassing 197 municipal authorities and 44 local councils. Approximately seven million eligible voters will have the opportunity to select their municipal leaders and councils.

Of note, residents who turned 17 before November 7, 2023, are eligible to vote. The election process began earlier for IDF soldiers and reservists, allowing their votes to be collected and tallied in advance. Final results are expected to be published later in the week.

The election day is marked by heightened security measures, with regular security evaluations conducted every two hours to ensure voter safety, in coordination with the IDF Home Front Command and the Israel Police.

However, the ongoing conflict with Hamas has shifted the political landscape, placing security at the forefront of voters' concerns. Hamas's attack on October 7 has redirected public attention towards national security issues.

The elections will feature two sets of ballots: yellow for individual candidates and white for party slates. Mayoral candidates must secure at least 40 percent of the vote to win. If no candidate reaches this threshold, a runoff between the top two finishers will occur on March 10.

Despite the challenges posed by the conflict, voter turnout is uncertain. Media attention has largely focused on the war, potentially affecting participation. Additionally, fears of rocket attacks from both the north and south may deter voters from venturing out to polling stations.

Nevertheless, efforts have been made to ensure inclusivity in the electoral process. The IDF has facilitated voting for soldiers, even those deployed in Gaza, through early voting initiatives.