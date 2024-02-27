Voter turn-out remains low in local election as ballots close in shadow of war

Eleven thousand voting boxes closed Tuesday night In Israel's municipal elections, with voter turn-out considerably low.

The Interior Ministry said that, at 8:00 pm, only 45 percent of eligible voters had cast their ballots, compared with 53 percent in the last elections in 2018.

While this gap may ostensibly be explained by the large number of IDF reserve soldiers currently serving, the lower turn-out remains when adjusted for this factor.

Notably, elections in northern and southern communities most affected by the war that began on October 7 did not vote.

In Jerusalem, the capital, Mayor Moshe Leon held on with 65 percent of the vote, while Deputy Mayor Yosef Havilio received 35 percent of the vote, according to election projections by Channel 14. The Tel Aviv race saw Ron Huldai won with 46 percent of the votes, compared with Orna Barbivay's 35 percent.