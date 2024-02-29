Netanyahu address the nation; "When we stand together we are very strong"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the media this evening (Thursday) on the progress of the ongoing conflict with Hamas and the tragic terrorist attack near the entrance to Eli earlier today, which resulted in the deaths of two Israelis.

Expressing condolences to the families of the victims, Netanyahu began by saying, "I would like to send my condolences to the families of those murdered in the attack near Eli. May God avenge their blood."

Highlighting the unprecedented freedom of action granted to Israeli security forces, Netanyahu emphasized, "The current freedom of action for the security forces is unprecedented since the establishment of the state."

Turning to the military objectives in the conflict, Netanyahu underscored the necessity of eliminating all Hamas battalions, stating, "Victory requires the elimination of all Hamas battalions both in the center of the Gaza Strip and in the south."

Addressing the issue of hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu reiterated the sacredness of the goal of securing their release, saying, "The return of all our hostages is a sacred goal. I demand to know the names of all the living hostages who will be released in the deal. We have not yet received those answers."

Regarding the prospects of reaching a deal with Hamas, Netanyahu remarked, "It is too early to know if we will succeed in reaching a deal. We will not fold in the face of the delusional demands of Hamas. We are determined to return everyone, with or without a deal."

Ending on a note of unity, Netanyahu emphasized the strength of solidarity in the face of adversity, stating, "When we stand together we are very strong. Since the beginning of the war, we have shown wonderful unity on the battlefield and outside it."