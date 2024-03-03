Tensions are simmering within the highest echelons of the Israeli government as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly reacted furiously to an upcoming trip by War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz to the United States, organized without his prior authorization.

Gantz, slated to engage in critical discussions with prominent U.S. officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, has ignited a political firestorm with his unilateral decision.

The rift between Netanyahu and Gantz, already palpable in recent months, has reached a boiling point as Netanyahu condemns what he perceives as a breach of protocol. Sources close to the prime minister reveal that Netanyahu was blindsided by Gantz's plans and delivered a stern rebuke during a tense telephone exchange, asserting unequivocally that "Israel has only one prime minister."

The Prime Minister's Office has reportedly ordered the Israeli embassy in Washington not to handle the trip, and Ambassador Michael Herzog told not to greet Gantz or accompany him to his meetings.

Despite Netanyahu's admonishment, Gantz's office has confirmed the trip's itinerary, emphasizing his intention to advocate for Israel's military operations in Gaza, address security challenges in Lebanon, and actively engage in efforts to secure the release of hostages held by terrorist factions.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Gantz, a seasoned military leader and Netanyahu's primary political rival, has emerged as a pivotal figure within the National Unity party. .

The escalating tension between Netanyahu and Gantz underscores broader divisions within the Israeli government, raising concerns about the cohesion of the ruling coalition and its ability to effectively address pressing domestic and foreign policy issues.

Shmulik Almany/GPO

In response to the escalating political crisis, political commentators warn of potential ramifications for Israel's diplomatic standing and national security posture.

The outcome of Gantz's unsanctioned trip to the United States holds significant implications for Israel's future political trajectory.