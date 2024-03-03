Security agencies withdraw from briefings amid Ben Gvir's protocol breaches

Israel's National Security Council (NSC) has made the decision to halt its participation in weekly security briefings orchestrated by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

This decision comes amidst allegations of serious breaches of confidentiality and unprofessional conduct during the sessions.

According to a report by Haaretz, the NSC opted to withdraw from the briefings after Ben Gvir and his team reportedly flouted regulations by bringing their cellphones into the meetings. Additionally, there were concerns raised over a member of Ben Gvir’s office allegedly taking a photograph of a senior Shin Bet official during one of the sessions, which could potentially constitute a criminal offense.

These breaches of protocol have heightened fears that sensitive information discussed during the briefings may have been leaked to the public, prompting the NSC's decision to cease its involvement.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

However, a conflicting report from Ynet suggests that Ben Gvir himself banned the NSC from future briefings, particularly those focused on the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan, following a contentious altercation with a representative from the security body.

Tensions between Ben Gvir and security agencies have been escalating in recent weeks, particularly over the issue of Ramadan and efforts to mitigate security risks associated with the month, especially in the wake of the ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza.

Temple Mount Administration

Ben Gvir's proposal to restrict Palestinian residents of the West Bank and Arab Israelis from worshipping at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount during Ramadan drew sharp criticism and was met with resistance from various quarters, including the war cabinet.

A heated exchange reportedly ensued between Ben Gvir and the NSC representative during a briefing, with allegations of disrespect and non-compliance with security protocols. As a result, the NSC was informed that its representative would no longer be welcome at future sessions.

Jamal Awad/Flash90

The withdrawal of the NSC follows similar actions taken by the Shin Bet, which ceased its participation in Ben Gvir's briefings due to similar concerns over security breaches and lack of respect towards the agency.

With key security agencies and the Prime Minister's Office no longer attending the briefings, only organizations subordinate to Ben Gvir, such as the police and the Israel Prison Service, remain as participants.