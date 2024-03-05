No change to Temple Mount prayer numbers for first week of Ramadan

Following a meeting led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has announced that there will be no change to the number of worshippers allowed to pray on the Temple Mount during the first week of Ramadan.

The decision comes as part of a commitment to uphold the sanctity of the holiday for Muslims while ensuring security and safety considerations are addressed.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, a situational assessment will be conducted weekly to determine any adjustments necessary based on security concerns. The statement affirms Israel's dedication to safeguarding the freedom of worship for all religions, with particular emphasis on the Temple Mount.

Ramadan, a sacred time for Muslims, will be observed with due reverence, as Netanyahu's office reaffirmed the commitment to preserving the sanctity of the holiday.

Worshippers will be permitted to enter the Temple Mount during the first week of Ramadan in numbers similar to those of previous years, with ongoing security assessments guiding any future adjustments.