Labor submits no-confidence motion against Netanyahu after Mount Meron inquiry

In the wake of the state commission of inquiry findings holding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally responsible for the Mount Meron disaster, the Labor party lodged a vote of no-confidence against Netanyahu's government on Wednesday.

The April 2021 Mount Meron tragedy, which claimed the lives of 45 individuals in a fatal crush at the hilltop gravesite, has sparked outrage and calls for accountability. Despite multiple safety warnings preceding the event, the disaster unfolded, prompting a thorough investigation.

Labor party, in a statement, asserted that the commission's inquiry unequivocally placed direct responsibility on Prime Minister Netanyahu. The statement highlighted Netanyahu's alleged knowledge of the impending danger, disregard for numerous warnings, and failure to oversee the government's decisions regarding the event's safety protocols.

"This government must be replaced now," declared Labor, emphasizing the grave implications of Netanyahu's purported negligence.

The motion of no-confidence reflects mounting criticism against Netanyahu's leadership, with Labor condemning the government's alleged failure to take responsibility for both the Mount Meron disaster and the subsequent October 7 incident.

Labor's announcement comes amid accusations by Netanyahu's Likud party, accusing former prime ministers Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett of politicizing the Mount Meron tragedy for their own gain.

Responding to Likud's accusations, Lapid denounced Netanyahu's attempts to evade accountability, stating that such actions only disrespect the memory of the victims. Labor leader Merav Michaeli reiterated the sentiment, labeling Netanyahu as "dangerous" for the nation as long as he remains in office.