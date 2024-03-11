Calls for removal of Chief Rabbi over alleged political meddling

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel has taken action against Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, urging for his dismissal from the Great Rabbinical Court of Appeals due to accusations of politicizing his judicial role.

In a formal complaint addressed to former Supreme Court Justice Uri Shoham, the ombudsman of the Israeli judiciary, the watchdog group asserts that Rabbi Yosef's recent remarks on military enlistment exemptions constitute a breach of ethical standards expected of judges.

During a lecture on Saturday evening, Rabbi Yosef warned of a mass exodus of ultra-Orthodox Jews from Israel if the government were to revoke their exemptions from mandatory military service.

The Movement for Quality Government argues that such statements amount to unwarranted political interference, especially given the ongoing legal discussions regarding the conscription of ultra-Orthodox individuals.

The complaint underscores Rabbi Yosef's prior involvement in organizing a Rabbinate conference against government initiatives aimed at challenging the Haredi monopoly on kosher certification and conversions to Judaism.

Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Coupled with his recent comments, this history led the Movement for Quality Government to call for an urgent investigation into Rabbi Yosef's conduct and potential removal from the Great Rabbinical Court.

Former Supreme Court Justice Uri Shoham had previously suggested the possibility of Rabbi Yosef's removal from the court following his participation in the Rabbinate conference.