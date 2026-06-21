92% of Israelis believe that Iran emerged victorious from the war - new poll

A survey conducted by the Agam Institute in partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem reveals a deep distrust among Israelis regarding the outcome of the war against Iran and the agreement reached with the United States.

According to this survey conducted between June 17 and 20 among 3,644 Israelis aged 17 and over, 92.1% of respondents consider Iran to be the real winner of the conflict. Furthermore, 86% have a negative opinion of the agreement reached with Washington, while 82.9% believe that the military campaign has weakened Israel's long-term security.

There is also widespread skepticism toward the government. 72.5% of those surveyed say they do not believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he claims that Israel has achieved significant gains and eliminated an existential threat. Furthermore, 87.8% believe that Israel has not achieved its war objectives or has only partially fulfilled them.

The actions of the head of government are also judged harshly: 56.4% of Israelis consider his handling of the campaign to have been poor or a failure.

At the same time, the survey highlights a public opinion divided over the Lebanese front. 48.2% of respondents say they are in favor of resuming a major military offensive against Hezbollah, even if it were to cause tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The authors of the study specify that the maximum margin of error is 2.2% with a confidence level of 99%.