Israel's Herzog wants to know whether Netanyahu asked Trump to publicly press for PM's pardon

Trump said that Herzog 'should be ashamed of himself for not granting pardon to Netanyahu after the latest Washington meeting between the two leaders

Nadav Elimelech
Nadav Elimelech ■ Political Correspondent, i24NEWS Hebrew Channel ■ 
File photo of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog
File photo of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac HerzogLeib Abrams/Flash90

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump castigated Israel's President Isaac Herzog for failing to grant pardon to Prime Minister Netanyahu, on trial for alleged fraud, bribery and breach of trust. 

THE RUNDOWN | Thursday, February 12th 2026

The remark was made immediately after the meeting between Trump and Netanyahu in Washington. Praising Netanyahu for his achievements, including during the 12-day war with Iran last year, Trump said “You have a president who refused to give him a pardon… He should be ashamed of himself."

The President's Office is now demanding clarification from Netanyahu whether he was behind the pressure on Herzog from the U.S. president, i24NEWS understands. 

