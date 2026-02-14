Israel's Herzog wants to know whether Netanyahu asked Trump to publicly press for PM's pardon

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump castigated Israel's President Isaac Herzog for failing to grant pardon to Prime Minister Netanyahu, on trial for alleged fraud, bribery and breach of trust.

The remark was made immediately after the meeting between Trump and Netanyahu in Washington. Praising Netanyahu for his achievements, including during the 12-day war with Iran last year, Trump said “You have a president who refused to give him a pardon… He should be ashamed of himself."

The President's Office is now demanding clarification from Netanyahu whether he was behind the pressure on Herzog from the U.S. president, i24NEWS understands.