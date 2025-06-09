AG summoned to appear before Knesset committee ahead of possible dismissal

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara was summoned on Monday for a hearing set for this upcoming Tuesday, June 17, before a special ministerial committee to examine the need for her replacement.

The formal pre-dismissal hearing has precedent in previous government decisions that expressed no confidence in the attorney general, who in Israel is also the government's legal advisor.

The summons letter said that the discussion will deal with allegations concerning "inappropriate behavior and substantial and protracted disagreements between the government and the legal adviser – a situation preventing efficient cooperation," as defined by the wording of a government decision from March 23.

The government, which unanimously decided to establish the committee, attributes to Baharav-Miara responsibility for ongoing legal crises. Proceedings were initiated against her in an attempt to dismiss her from the position.

The letter includes a compilation of claims on behalf of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, as well as relevant government decisions. Baharav-Miara was invited to present her claims at the discussion. If there is difficulty with the set date, she was asked to suggest an alternate date no later than June 19.

This is the latest in the current government's clashes with the attorney general. Baharav-Miara said that the dismissal procedure formed by the government is illegal, which sidesteps a statutory council made up of legal professionals. The Supreme Court is expected to strike down the move after being petitioned.