Agreement reached on appointment of next Shin Bet chief

Following petitions submitted to the High Court of Justice regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's involvement in the appointment of the next head of the Shin Bet security agency after the dismissal of the previous holder of the position, Ronen Bar, an agreement was reached Sunday between the state and the petitioners, which received the approval of the court.

According to the agreement, by September 11, 2025, the Prime Minister will notify the Chairman of the Advisory Committee for Senior Appointments of the identity of the candidate for the position of head of the Shin Bet, and the candidacy will be examined in accordance with the procedures established by law and government decisions.

In accordance with the agreements, the tenure of the current acting official, known by the initial "S," will be extended until the new candidate assumes the position. It was also determined that the incoming head of the Shin Bet will not deal, directly or indirectly, with investigations related to the Qatar-gate and Bild affairs, until the conflict of interest is resolved with the Attorney General. The former deals with accusations that members of his close inner circle were involved in Qatar-bought influence, and the latter involves accusations relating to leaked information to the German newspaper.

The parties emphasized that the agreement was made in light of the recommendation of the High Court of Justice and the needs of the hour, but it does not constitute a waiver of their substantive claims or a position regarding the specific candidate who will be chosen. Thus, the stage of legal proceedings surrounding the sensitive appointment comes to an end, against the backdrop of ongoing political tension.