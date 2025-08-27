Alibaba import fraud: Israeli authorities investigate transport company

Recommended -

The Israeli Tax Authority announced on Wednesday that it has opened an investigation into Team International Transport Ltd. and its owner, Noam Pengas, over alleged customs and tax violations involving millions of shekels.

Investigators claim the company, acting as an importer for private and commercial buyers on AliExpress and Alibaba, manipulated the declared value of its shipments to reduce customs duties and VAT payments.

Authorities allege under-invoicing, false customs declarations, VAT evasion, issuing zero-rate invoices without legal basis, and illegally offsetting deductible VAT.

The investigation found that Pengas had contracted with USPEED, Alibaba’s maritime agent in China, to transport consolidated shipments to Israel. These shipments were stored in warehouses rented by Alibaba. While the system reduced costs and delivery times, officials say it also allowed the company to conceal the true value of the imported goods.

In total, 147 shipments were declared at a value of NIS 11.1 million, though the actual purchase amounts were significantly higher, resulting in estimated tax losses of several million shekels. The suspects appeared before the Rishon Lezion District Court, which released them under restrictive conditions. The investigation remains ongoing.