Attempt to target Minister Ben Gvir thwarted by Israel's Shin Bet

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency and police say they have foiled an alleged terror plot aimed at harming National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, following the arrest of a 20-year-old resident of East Jerusalem.

According to a prosecutor’s statement, the suspect made contact via social media with an individual in Yemen who allegedly encouraged him to carry out attacks, including targeting a government minister. Investigators say the two exchanged messages expressing support for “martyrdom” and discussed the possibility of carrying out a “sacrificial attack” against Israeli targets.

Authorities further say that the suspect maintained additional contact with a terrorist operative based in Turkey, and that conversations included praise for the October 7 attacks.

The Jerusalem District Central Unit carried out the probe together with the security agency, gathering evidence that led to the suspect’s arrest.

The suspect is accused of offenses including contact with a foreign agent, incitement to carry out a terrorist act, and conspiracy to commit a terrorist attack. His detention has been extended as prosecutors prepare an indictment.