Ben Gvir calls Israel-Lebanon ceasefire a 'grave mistake,' warns Hezbollah will use truce to regroup

Israeli National Security Minister Ben Gvir on Thursday criticized the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Lebanon through US mediation, arguing that it will fail to prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing its presence near Israel's northern border.

Ben Gvir said the arrangement would give the Iran-backed group valuable time to regroup and rebuild its military capabilities rather than weaken it permanently.

“The ceasefire with Lebanon is a grave mistake and the result of illusions maintained by advisers who are leading the prime minister to make bad decisions,” Ben Gvir said.

The minister argued that Hezbollah is unlikely to withdraw from areas south of the Litani River and questioned the ability of the Lebanese Armed Forces to enforce the agreement.

“Hezbollah will not leave the south of the Litani, and the Lebanese army has no means to force it to evacuate,” he said.

Ben Gvir also rejected the notion that the Lebanese state can serve as an effective counterweight to Hezbollah, claiming the group maintains significant influence within Lebanon's political and security institutions.

“Lebanon is a partner of Hezbollah. Ministers in the Lebanese government represent Hezbollah, and relatives of its members serve in the Lebanese army,” he stated.

The minister warned that a halt in fighting could ultimately strengthen Hezbollah by allowing the group time to recover and rearm instead of facing continued military pressure.

Much of Ben Gvir's criticism was directed at the United States' role in brokering the agreement. He argued that Prime Minister Netanyahu should have taken a firmer stance with Washington regarding Israel's security concerns.

“The prime minister should have told President Trump: We appreciate you, but Israel is a sovereign and independent state that cannot accept the strengthening, or even the existence, of a terrorist organization on its border,” Ben Gvir said.

He also called for an urgent meeting of Israel's security cabinet to discuss the terms of the agreement and its implications.

Ben Gvir's comments came after the United States announced a new arrangement between Israel and Lebanon that includes the renewal of the ceasefire and the establishment of pilot security zones in southern Lebanon.

Under the framework, the areas would be controlled by the Lebanese army and remain off-limits to Hezbollah as part of efforts to reduce tensions along the border.