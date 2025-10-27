Ben-Gvir clashes with opposition: "You are all Hamas spokespeople"

A heated confrontation erupted in the Knesset’s National Security Committee on Monday, turning a routine discussion into a dramatic clash between National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and opposition lawmakers.

The incident unfolded after Ben-Gvir referenced testimonies alleging that terrorists had beaten survivors of captivity. “The Israeli media is adopting their narrative,” Ben-Gvir stated, before turning his remarks toward Knesset member Naama Lazimi, telling her, “Go be a spokesperson for Hamas.”

Following the exchange, both Lazimi and fellow Knesset member Sachs-Friedman were removed from the committee session, marking one of the more contentious disruptions in recent parliamentary history.

The committee meeting had been convened to review the ministry’s ongoing work, including operational plans and budget allocations, with Ben-Gvir providing an overview of activities under his leadership.

The minister began his presentation with statistics on the issuance of gun licenses in Israel. According to Ben-Gvir, prior to his tenure there were 8,000 active licenses in the country. Over the past 18 months, however, an additional 230,000 licenses have reportedly been granted, a figure that sparked debate among committee members about public safety and policy priorities.

The discussion escalated further when Knesset member Tamnu-Shata raised concerns about the treatment of Ethiopian Israelis by law enforcement.

She highlighted a recent case in which a young boy from the community was arrested and brought to court, allegedly deemed dangerous by the police. “What about ‘profiling’? Thirty thousand cases were opened in five years, you have many voters from the community,” Shata said, questioning the ministry’s approach to minority communities. Her remarks also led to her removal from the session.