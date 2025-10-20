Ben-Gvir: 'death penalty for terrorists, or lose Otzma Yehudit’s support'

Knesset opened its winter session, demanding that the coalition make the death penalty law for terrorists its first legislative priority. He warned that if the bill is not advanced within three weeks, his far-right Otzma Yehudit party “will not be obligated to vote with the coalition.”

“Already in the year before the war, Likud dragged its feet and came up with excuses time and again,” Ben Gvir said, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party of stalling the legislation.

“I approached them several times and said, let’s move forward with the death penalty law for terrorists, but apart from passing the bill in a preliminary reading, they postponed it again and again with excuses.”

He criticized the government’s justification during the Gaza war that such a law could endanger the lives of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. “I argued the opposite, that it would serve as a means of pressure against Hamas,” Ben Gvir said. “Last week, our living hostages returned home and now the basket of excuses is empty.”

The minister also condemned the recent release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners as part of the hostage deal, calling it “a moral and strategic failure.” He claimed that introducing the death penalty for convicted terrorists would deter future attacks.

“A death penalty law for terrorists will end their motivation to kill,” Ben Gvir declared. “It will make them think a million times before they kidnap or murder Israelis. It’s time to show that Israeli blood is not cheap.”