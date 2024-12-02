Ben-Gvir fumes: 'Attorney General's private police is arresting officers'

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attacked Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara amid an investigation of police officers on suspicion of committing offenses.

Ben Gvir said that the "Attorney General's private police is arresting police officers who implement policy," asserted that this constitutes a "danger to democracy," and demanded her dismissal.

Despite Ben Gvir's claims, the investigation is being conducted by State Attorney Amit Aisman and not by the Attorney General.

The Police Internal Investigations Department (Machash) announced Monday morning that, as part of an undercover investigation, a senior police officer with the rank of deputy superintendent was questioned on suspicion of committing crimes related to moral turpitude. An officer with the rank of superintendent was also questioned. Some of the suspects are in key senior positions and work closely with Ben Gvir.

The Attorney General's Office informed Ben Gvir that the investigation would be made public. He told her that he views the issue seriously, and claimed that it was yet another political investigation that amounts to an attempt to thwart his policy.

"This is a coup d'état," he said. "The Attorney General's Office and the State Attorney are using Machash to deter a very senior officer and other officers from implementing my policy and that of the right-wing government. A bright red line was crossed this morning."