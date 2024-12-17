The state budget passed its first reading Monday night, with a majority of 58 Members of Knesset (Israeli parliament) voting in favor compared to 53 who opposed it.

Surprisingly, the Otzma Yehudit party was among those opposing, with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and United Torah Judaism's Yitzhak Pindrus abstaining. In the second reading, Ben Gvir voted against, but the law passed finally with a majority of 59 supporters against 57 opponents in third reading. Following the move, the coalition is expected to impose sanctions on the Otzma Yehudit party.

A member of Religious Zionism said in a text message to lawmakers that "Ben Gvir is destroying the right-wing government." Ben Gvir's party later attacked against Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

"In light of Smotrich's opposition to bring the issue of the Attorney General's [Gali Baharav-Miara] dismissal to the cabinet meeting this coming Sunday, the coalition leaders decided not to raise the issue at the next government meeting," the Otzma Yehudit party said in a statement. "In light of the fact that Smotrich insists on being the Attorney General's 'lifesaver' and the coalition leaders are succumbing to him, the entire Otzma Yehudit party voted against the budget laws."

"All ministers and members of the Knesset of Religious Zionism fully support the decision accepted by the faction leaders yesterday," Religious Zionism said in response. "There are those who choose to play childish politics and oppose the national budget and threaten to topple a right-wing government just before Trump." A senior member of Likud criticized harshly the disagreements between the ministers, and said in a conversation with i24NEWS: "Ben Gvir and Smotrich are jeopardizing the government with this irresponsible behavior, the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] needs to put the two of them in their place, it's a shameful display on their part."

"It's a shame that some people are willing to risk the process of replacing the counselor for the sake of a petty political move on the back of his partners," Religious Zionism said.

This comes as coalition leaders seek to dismiss Baharav-Miara, which has encoutered difficulties. "Smotrich’s game is revealed tonight," Ben Gvir said. "A man who talks right outside the room, but in reality saves the Attorney General from being fired, stops the judicial reform, and saves the Palestinian Authority from economic collapse. We were elected to rule. There is no point in passing a state budget without firing the Attorney General."

The jabs did not end there - Ben Gvir claimed that "it would be possible to end the crisis" if Smotrich would remove his opposition to the motion to dismiss the Attorney General. Smotrich replied: "Ben Gvir and his colleagues voted against a good budget – because of credit issues it's a shame to endanger the coalition over nonsense."

Smotrich slammed back that "Ben Gvir and his associates, who seem to have completely lost their way, voted against transferring a critical budget for victory, recovery, and supplements, thus jeopardizing a historic opportunity for the future of settlement in Judea and Samaria and the State of Israel with a Trump government looming. We will continue to work for the people of Israel and a victory in the war, with or without Ben Gvir."