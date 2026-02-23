srael’s governing coalition has decided to revive a contentious piece of legislation that would allow individuals under indictment, or even those already convicted, to serve in government.

The bill, now widely referred to as the “Ben Gvir law” and formerly known as the “Deri 2 law,” is expected to advance in the coming days.

According to Kan, a special Knesset committee is set to convene this week for a technical discussion. The draft legislation is already prepared and could be brought as early as next week for its second and third readings in the Knesset, the final steps required for passage into law.

The bill was originally promoted in 2023 to enable the return of Shas party leader Aryeh Deri to government, despite legal barriers. It was later withdrawn at Deri’s request after he said the Supreme Court deadline affecting his case had passed. At the time, he reportedly joked that the legislation might better be named after Itamar Ben Gvir.

The renewed push now appears to primarily benefit Ben Gvir, Israel’s minister of national security, who is facing legal petitions seeking his removal from office. The move comes amid heightened political and judicial tensions, particularly involving the Supreme Court of Israel.

While some ultra-Orthodox parties are currently partially boycotting coalition activity, lawmakers from Shas are expected to back the bill, potentially providing the coalition with the majority needed for approval. No final decision has been formally announced, however, and the outcome may hinge on the stance of other Orthodox representatives.

The bill has already passed its first reading. Should the coalition choose to fast-track the process, it could be approved within days, reigniting public debate over legal eligibility and ethical standards for holding ministerial office in Israel.