Ben Gvir seeks alliance with Smotrich to oppose Gaza ceasefire

The far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich are considering joint action to thwart a possible ceasefire and hostage release agreement in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Ben Gvir contacted Smotrich to propose a meeting, believing that "alone, he cannot block such a move, but together they represent enough votes to oppose an agreement."

Smotrich's entourage, however, denied these revelations, stating that there had been "no approach from Ben Gvir" and condemning a "media briefing about a meeting that was never scheduled." They added that "the issue of victory in Gaza is too important and the lives of the hostages too precious to play communication games."

Opposition proposes safety net

In response to this maneuver, opposition leader Yair Lapid immediately turned to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, offering him crucial parliamentary support. "In exchange for the 13 votes from Ben Gvir and Smotrich, you have 23 votes from me," he declared, adding: "We need to bring everyone home now."

Furious families

This attempt to sabotage a potential release of hostages has provoked the outrage from their ’ families. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a scathing statement: "Smotrich and Ben Gvir have forgotten what it means to be Jews, and the significance of the values of solidarity and mutual responsibility upon which the State of Israel was founded. We have only one word for them this morning: shame."

The mother of hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal, Merav, responded on Israeli national broadcaster Kan: "These two, with their ideology and their worldview, are the reason my son remains stuck over there."

Einav Zangauker, the mother of Matan who is being held in Gaza, harshly attacked the two ministers: "I see the intention of these wretches to thwart the return of my son and all the hostages." She addressed Netanyahu directly: "Do not align yourself with the extremists," reminding him that he had recently told her that he did not need Smotrich or Ben Gvir to approve a deal on the hostages, because "he had wide room for maneuver."

New Qatari proposal

This political tension comes as Qatar has submitted a new proposal for the release of hostages. According to diplomatic sources, the agreement provides for a 60-day ceasefire with the release of eight living hostages on the first day, followed by two more on the 50th day of the truce.

The plan also includes the release of 18 hostages’ bodies in three phases, the withdrawal of the IDF from the Morag Corridor, parallel to the Philadelphi Corridor south of Rafah, and the intensification of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Despite the negotiators' optimism about the chances of success, differences remain between the parties, particularly regarding the conditions for ending the war and the extent of the Israeli military withdrawal. The opposition of far-right ministers could further complicate these already fragile negotiations.