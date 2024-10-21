Ben Gvir sparks controversy, proposes “voluntary emigration” for Gazans

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir ignited a firestorm of criticism during a conference focused on Jewish settlements in Gaza, held on October 21, 2024.

In his remarks, Ben Gvir suggested that if desired, Israel could renew settlement efforts in Gaza, specifically mentioning the possibility of rebuilding former communities such as Kfar Darom and Netzarim.

In a particularly provocative statement, he proposed encouraging "voluntary emigration" of Palestinians from the region, labeling it "the most moral and appropriate" solution to the ongoing conflict. This statement was met with immediate backlash, particularly from opposition leaders.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, also present at the conference, echoed Ben Gvir's sentiments on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), asserting that it is "quite clear" that a Jewish settlement will eventually be established in Gaza.

The opposition's reaction was swift and fierce. Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition, condemned the conference as a sign that the "Ben Gvir" faction has taken control of the Likud party. He stated, "Their only vision is an eternal war for their messianic delusions."

The controversy deepened following revelations that an invitation had been extended for a planned visit to Kibbutz Nirim without the residents' consent. The kibbutz firmly denied any involvement in the conference, emphasizing that they are still awaiting accountability from the government regarding the failures surrounding the events of October 7.