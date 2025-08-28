Ben-Gvir unveils policy to restrict roadblocks during demonstrations

Recommended -

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir released a new policy document today aimed at regulating police conduct during demonstrations and roadblocks.

The guidelines, which were submitted months ago to the Attorney General but remain unanswered, set clear boundaries on which roads and routes must remain open at all times.

According to the document, access roads to hospitals, emergency routes, Ben-Gurion Airport, settlement access roads, and central highways may not be blocked under any circumstances. It also prohibits the placing or throwing of objects on roads.

Ben-Gvir has given the Attorney General five days to respond before the policy takes effect unilaterally.

“Freedom of expression and demonstration are important, but not at the expense of human life and public safety,” the minister stated.

“It is not possible for major roads, access roads to hospitals, and emergency routes to be blocked, thereby causing real danger to citizens. This policy balances the right to demonstrate with the police’s duty to maintain freedom of movement, public order, and the security of the State of Israel.”