Bennett brings on Trump and Netanyahu veterans ahead of elections

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has announced the addition of two American advisors and pollsters, George Birnbaum and Tony Fabrizio, to his election campaign team ahead of upcoming national elections.

George Birnbaum, a veteran political consultant and former partner of the late Arthur J. Finkelstein, has participated in every Israeli national election since 1996, as well as more than 20 elections internationally.

Tony Fabrizio, a senior pollster, currently serves as an advisor to US President Donald Trump. He has worked on five US presidential campaigns, advised numerous senators, governors, and members of Congress, and has also participated in national campaigns around the world.

Both Birnbaum and Fabrizio previously advised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and have extensive experience in global political strategy, drawing on years of work with Finkelstein.

Speaking about the new additions, Bennett said, “I am proud and honored to add to my team two successful and highly experienced advisors like Tony and George. Their vast experience in Israel and around the world will be of tremendous value to me and to our team.”

He added, “I am confident that they will help lead us to victory, and in doing so, also help heal and unite our country.”

The move marks a strategic step in Bennett’s campaign, leveraging international political expertise to strengthen his outreach and polling capabilities in the lead-up to the elections.