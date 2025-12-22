Bennett calls on Netanyahu to resign over alleged Qatar ties of senior advisors

Former Prime Minister and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday issued a sharply worded statement in response to findings by i24NEWS that senior officials in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office allegedly coordinated efforts to promote pro-Qatari messages in the Israeli media.

Describing the affair as “the most serious act of betrayal in the history of Israel,” Bennett called for Netanyahu’s immediate resignation.

“Netanyahu’s office betrayed the State of Israel and IDF soldiers during wartime and acted on behalf of Qatar for monetary gain, and Netanyahu himself is covering it up,” he said. “These are harsh words, and I fully stand behind them.”

Bennett claimed that three of Netanyahu’s closest advisors effectively acted as paid agents of Qatar and Hamas during the war, at a time when Israeli soldiers were fighting and dying in attacks by Hamas. He argued that this influence contributed to the government’s failure to achieve its stated goal in the conflict: the destruction of Hamas.

The former prime minister outlined four points he said are undisputed: that the advisors received payments from Qatar while holding positions with access to highly classified information; that Qatar is closely aligned with Hamas; that the advisors used their roles to promote Qatari interests; and that Qatar’s goal is the survival of Hamas, contrary to Israel’s objective.

Bennett also cited actions he said undermined Egypt, an opponent of Hamas, while favoring Qatar, which supports the group, calling this “completely contrary to our security interest.”

Emphasizing the ethical and security dimensions of the matter rather than the legal aspect, Bennett wrote: “Qatar is a bitter enemy of Israel… Secretly aiding Qatar is a betrayal of our soldiers. If I discovered that one of my advisers was receiving a salary from an enemy state, I would immediately dismiss him and instruct the head of the Shin Bet to investigate him with all available means.”

He concluded with a direct demand for Netanyahu’s resignation: “Did he know in real time that his advisers were Qatari agents? Did he not notice this? Both options are as serious as can be and require his immediate resignation. On the first day of a government led by me, we will establish a state commission of inquiry that will also investigate the assistance given to an enemy state during wartime. Only in this way can we restore the trust of the people of Israel and the security of the state.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid endorsed Bennett’s remarks, stating: “Naftali Bennett’s statement is accurate. The Qatargate affair is indeed the most serious betrayal in the history of the country.”